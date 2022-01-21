Ubuntu 21.04 version, which is dubbed Hirsute Hippo, was released about nine months ago. This version had Linux kernel 5.11 under the hood and introduced the Wayland display server as default first time. The desktop environment used GNOME 3.38 while bringing GNOME 40 applications.

Time to move on

Canonical has declared its EOL while releasing Hirsute Hippo. It was not a long-term support (LTS) version, so its life was rather short; just nine months. The end-of-life day for Hirsute Hippo, which was declared as 20th January 2022, has arrived. From now on, there will be no new official updates or fixes. Which means using this version is no longer safe.

Currently, Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri is the most recent version. To upgrade to the Impish Indri, first, you should update your current apps by using the Ubuntu Updater tool or by running the command below in the Terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

As the process completes, reboot your PC and run the command below:

update-manager -c

This will bring a notification to upgrade to Impish Indri. Clicking on the “Upgrade” button will start the process of transitioning to the new version. Just follow the guidance on the interface.

We should note that the Impish Indri is also a short-term version; it will reach end-of-life in June 2022. Canonical is currently developing the next LTS version of Ubuntu, which is 22.04 LTS and named Jammy Jellyfish. It will be arriving in the middle of April this year.

See more Linux News