The Ubuntu team released the final beta version of Ubuntu 21.04. The latest release, also known as Hirsute Hippo, not only includes Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud images, but also Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu. Ubuntu 21.04 integrates various latest open-source technologies, including updated versions of its core set of packages, GNOME Shell 3.38.4, and 5.11 kernel.

What’s new in Ubuntu 21.04?

Ubuntu 21.04 uses Wayland display server protocol by default, which is a simpler replacement for X. The Ubuntu team used Wayland by default in the 17.10 release but decided to switch to Xorg in the next release.

With Linux kernel 5.11, Ubuntu 21.04 is able to support more hardware and improve its performance with Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards. It also offers new device drivers, bug fixes, better filesystem performance.

Ubuntu goes dark

The most notable visual change in Ubuntu 21.04 is the dark theme by default for the GNOME Shell UI. The Ubuntu team also introduced some new icons with the latest release. It also supports drag and drop, better sizing and spacing, and more settings to configure with its default desktop icons extension.

Open-source apps in Ubuntu 21.04

As expected, updated versions of open-source apps are included in Ubuntu 21.04, such as Mozilla Firefox 87, Thunderbird 78.8, and LibreOffice 7.1. Although Ubuntu 21.04 isn’t using GNOME 40, it still offers some of its apps are included by default, such as updated versions of the System Monitor, the Characters app, and Disk Usage Analyser.

Download Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) Beta ISO

You can download the latest releases from Ubuntu 21.04 official webpage

You can get daily build ISO images here: Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) Daily Build

See more Linux News