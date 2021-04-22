Shortly after the release of the final beta version of Ubuntu 21.04, Canonical announced the release of the first stable version of Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. The latest version of the popular Linux distribution can be downloaded from its official website. Canonical also announced that to celebrate the release, an Indaba will be hosted on the 23rd of April and the company will host a webinar to share the new features in Ubuntu Server 21.04 on May 26th, 2021.

Joint solution from Microsoft and Ubuntu

Ubuntu 21.04 comes with native Microsoft Active Directory integration, Wayland graphics by default, and a Flutter application development SDK. Canonical and Microsoft also announced performance optimization and joint support for Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu. The duo will provide integrated support for Ubuntu with Microsoft SQL Server deployed both for on-prem or from the Azure Marketplace.

According to the announcement, enterprise performance and scalability work from this release have been backported to Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, in support of Microsoft SQL Server. On optimized Ubuntu images on Azure, The database management system and command-line interface are available to provide a highly available database platform with ten years of security maintenance.

The partnership offers performance enhancements. Persistent memory provides high-performance data storage without any additional configuration. Additionally, the entire platform is highly available, backed by Corosync and Pacemaker.

What’s new in Ubuntu 21.04?

Ubuntu 21.04, which uses Wayland, is designed to provide better security. The latest version also offers smoother graphics and better fractional scaling with applications built with Electron and Flutter taking advantage of Waylan automatically. Flutter SDK snap build integration also makes it easier to publish multi-platform Flutter app.

Ubuntu 21.04 also brings visual changes. The new redesigned dark theme, named Yaru also comes with new file icons. The accessibility improvement allows users to navigate easily. Yaru is maintained by the community, backed by Canonical.

Mark Shuttleworth, CEO, Canonical, said,

“Native Active Directory integration and certified Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu are top priorities for our enterprise customers. For developers and innovators, Ubuntu 21.04 delivers Wayland and Flutter for smoother graphics and clean, beautiful, design-led cross-platform development.”

