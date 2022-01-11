Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions for both desktop and server users. Ubuntu developers release LTS versions of the distro, which is supported for 5 years. The current latest LTS version is 20.04. Also, Canonical’s release cycle goes on, the next long-term support Ubuntu version, 22.04 called Jammy Jellyfish will arrive on 21 April 2022. So the users should not mix the Ubuntu 21.04 version with the LTS versions. For the Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” users, it is time to upgrade to the latest version, Ubuntu 21.10.

Support ends next week

The support for Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo is ending on January 20, 2022, which is next week. Ubuntu 21.04 received nine months of support from its release. But from January 20, the users will not get any more upgrades, no further kernel patches, no critical security fixes, and no further application updates.

The best way to use Ubuntu still is to upgrade it to the latest version. But if you insist on using Ubuntu 21.04, you may add unofficial repositories and try to maintain your system by yourself. We highly recommend you upgrade your Ubuntu to the latest version, Ubuntu 21.10 which was released about three months ago, which means it is already stable enough.

How to upgrade to Ubuntu 21.10

To upgrade to Ubuntu 21.10 from the command line on a 21.04 system you can use the command line. Just enter the command below on your terminal and follow the instructions. during the upgrade process you may be asked to approve or deny package/file replacements.

sudo do-release-upgrade

