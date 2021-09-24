open source technologies, Canonical unveiled the beta version of its upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” release. Impish beta comes with the beta images from the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu flavors. Ubuntu ‘s previous release Ubuntu 21.04 “Hiruste Hippo” has been in development to create the latest Ubuntu release Impish Indri since May 2021. After integrating the latesttechnologies, Canonical unveiled the beta version of its upcomingrelease. Impish beta comes with the beta images from the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu flavors.

Final release date: 14 October

Impish Beta brings updated versions based on GNU C Library 2.34, GCC 11, LLVM 13, and GNU Binutils 2.37, and a current 5.13 kernel. This Ubuntu Server image features the next-generation Subiquity server installer. Ubuntu Bugmaster Brian Murray talked about the final beta version, saying,

“The beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 21.10 that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release expected on October 14, 2021.”

The desktop image enables users to try Ubuntu without changing their computer and install it permanently later. The server install allows users to install Ubuntu permanently on a computer for use as a server.

To download Ubuntu 21.10 beta images

Ubuntu users can upgrade Ubuntu 21.10 Beta from Ubuntu 21.04 by following the instructions. To download Ubuntu 21. Beta images, you can visit here.

For additional cloud images:

http://cloud-images.ubuntu.com/daily/server/impish/current/ (Cloud Images)

http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/releases/21.10/beta/ (Non-x86)

