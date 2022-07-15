Ubuntu 21.10 was the first Ubuntu release that included the complete GNOME 40 desktop environment with GNOME 40 apps, and the Mozilla Firefox web browser as a Snap package by default.

Last May, Ubuntu announced the retirement of its Ubuntu 21.10, aka Impish Indri, which would be retired on July 14, 2022. The version was released on October 14, 2021. As it is known, it was not a long-term support version and its life span was for only 9 months.

Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish)

Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) was the first Ubuntu release that included the complete GNOME 40 desktop environment with GNOME 40 apps, and the Mozilla Firefox web browser as a Snap package by default. It also had support for the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver on the Wayland session. As this version is outdated now, any installations of it will become vulnerable to any kind of threats, if it is not upgraded to a newer release.

The developers recommended Ubuntu 22.04, aka Jammy Jellyfish, as an upgrade path from Ubuntu 21.10. Users were urged to move to the new version immediately. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS released earlier this year on April 21st, 2022. Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish is an LTS (Long-Term Support) release maintained for at least 5 years. The release notes can be found on this page. Canonical will actively support it with security updates and select high-impact bug fixes. In order to install the upgraded version, you may go to the Ubuntu upgrade page. Along with Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) below features reached the end of life as well.

Ubuntu Server 21.10

Kubuntu 21.10

Xubuntu 21.10

Lubuntu 21.10

Ubuntu Studio 21.10

Ubuntu Budgie 21.10

Ubuntu MATE 21.10

Ubuntu Kylin 21.10.

Currently, Canonical is working on its next Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 22.10 aka Kinetic Kudu. The release is planned for October 20th, 2022. But it will be supported for only 9 months. Therefore for long-term support, it is recommended to use Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.