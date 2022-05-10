Canonical announced that Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri will reach the end of life on July 14. Canonical urged users to switch to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” as soon as possible. Impish Indri was released on October 14th of 2021 and as expected, it will be supported for nine months when it reaches its end of life.

Supported for nine months

Once Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri reached the end of life, users will no longer be able to receive software and security updates, making the operating system vulnerable to new threats. Users can upgrade from Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, released on April 21st, before July 14th.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish is a long-term support release, which means it will be supported for the next five years, reaching its end of life in April of 2027. It also comes with a newer GNOME version and kernel.