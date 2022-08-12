Canonical has announced the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS, which is the first point update for the long-term support operating system.

As expected, the point update does not deliver a lot of new features. However, it updates many packages and fixes many bugs.

Ubuntu 22.04.1’s release was delayed for one week due to a bug in the snapd component of the operating system.

Canonical has announced the release of the first point update for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which was released in late April this year. 22.04.1 was expected to be released in early August, however, due to a bug in one of the core components of the operating system, it was delayed. After one week of delay, Ubuntu 22.04.1 is now ready for download.

Few new features, many package updates

As a maintenance update, Ubuntu 22.04.1 does deliver only a few new features. This release mostly focuses on bug fixes and component updates. You can see every little change in the operating system on Ubuntu’s patch notes page. Here are the most noticeable changes of the release:

Snaps receive support for native messaging

Fix for memory leak bug while using screenshot tool

The Ubuntu logo is updated with the new one on the Install Ubuntu interface

Ubuntu 22.04.1 delivers many package updates as well; most notably, GNOME 42.2, Nvidia graphics drivers, LibreOffice 7.3, Nautilus, Zenity, Mutter, GTK4, and many more. The kernel version remains the same; 5.15.0-46.

Canonical has published a promotion video with the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 as well. However, the video only reflects the changes between 20.04 LTS and 22.04 LTS; it’s not about the point release:

You can update your Ubuntu 22.04 instance simply by using Ubuntu’s Software Updater tool. You can also use the following commands in the terminal to get the update:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

You can also download Ubuntu 22.04.1 images to perform a fresh installation on your system.

Click here to download Ubuntu Desktop 22.04.1 LTS image file