While the Ubuntu Release Team is working on testing a fix for a bug in Ubuntu 22.04.1 release candidates, the release date is now delayed.

The team wanted to perform a full test cycle on the package before releasing it, instead of hotfixing the bug after the release.

This bug causes preinstalled snaps not to work on the final target system after the “OEM install” option is selected during installation.

The Canonical team announced that they have discovered an unexpected issue, found in the OEM Installation feature of our Ubuntu Desktop installer images while testing the 22.04.1 release candidates. The issue prevents preinstalled snaps from working on the final target system after the “OEM install” installation, which can affect the user experience if their login is created after the OEM install.

Testing the fix

Due to the bug, the team changed the release date to August 11, in order to not to compromise the quality of the installation media. The team stated that the fix is currently in review and it is expected to be resolved shortly. By delaying the release date, the team will be able to address the bug and test the fix.

The team decided to delay the release instead of hotfix because they found the bug in a core Ubuntu component (snapd), and thus wanted to perform a full test cycle on the package before releasing it. The team also stated that they did not want to risk introducing any new issues while pushing out a hotfix to a core component.