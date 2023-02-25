Six months after the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS, the release of Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS brings a couple of new features and refinements, as well as increased security.

The update provides security patches as well as stability and compatibility improvements with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core will all receive maintenance updates over the next five years.

Six months after the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS arrives with enhancements as well as security improvements. LTS (long-term support) is a product policy that maintains a stable release for a longer period of time than the normal edition. LTS releases are more secure, stable, and thus trustworthy. All LTS releases receive software upgrades and standard support from the Canonical team for up to five years. It is strongly advised to use the LTS version for servers, software development PCs, and other essential systems.

This point release includes many updates, as usual. The update includes security updates with a focus on stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

What’s new in Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS?

Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS comes with a lot of fixes and quality-of-life improvements, some of which include:

Installation bug fixes

Update the Ubuntu logo to the new branding for the Install Ubuntu screen.

Ensure a minimum available amount of memory available.

Upgrade bug fixes

Fixed the issue when upgrading from Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 20.10 would require a version of apt that fixed a bug in apt and prevented an early failure to upgrade.

In Nvidia, driver quirk handled the case where ubuntu-drivers-common is not installed on the system to be upgraded.

DistUpgrade: Removed firefox from deb2snap.json.

Kernel and Hardware support updates

Nvidia graphics drivers 515 reverted to the 515.65.01 version.

Added support for Linux 6.0.

6.0. Added support for AMD PMF Cool and Quiet Framework (CnQF).

Added support for Intel DG2.

Fixed GNOME doesn’t run smoothly when performing normal usage with RPL-P CPU .

Desktop fixes

Fixed GPG keys are not shown in Software and Updates.

Added patch from git to fix slow refresh rate with AMD GPU Screen output in reverse prime mode.

Screen output in reverse prime mode. Fixes issue with “udevadm trigger” affecting all devices that can cause unwanted side-effects.

In addition to the bugs listed above, this update includes all security updates from the Ubuntu Security Notice list.

To see the entire changelog, click here.

Download Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS

Existing users of Ubuntu 22.04 can receive the point update through the Software Manager, or using the following commands:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

For a fresh installation, you can also download ISOs and flashable images from:

During the next five years, Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, and Ubuntu Core will receive maintenance upgrades. All remaining flavors will be supported for the next three years. ESM provides additional security support (Extended Security Maintenance).