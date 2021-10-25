Daily builds of Ubuntu are like beta versions of software. They’re still not polished or tested yet. You should never use a daily build of Ubuntu as your primary OS since it won’t be stable. You can however use VPS or virtual servers for testing daily builds of Ubuntu. While doing so, make sure to keep frequent backups or you might encounter some bugs and lose all of your work!

Daily build of Ubuntu 22.04

The codename of the 2022’s Ubuntu 22.04 is Jammy Jellyfish. We’re here with its latest daily build. But mind you that the latest release of Ubuntu 21.10 was published just over a few weeks ago, so devs didn’t have much time to prepare new content for daily builds of Jammy Jellyfish.

Daily builds -as the name suggests- are updated and edited every day. You should always be looking for the latest available version to download because older builds might have bugs and be less stable. On top of that, in newer versions, there might be new features added or some removed. You can download the current latest version of the daily build here.

The best way to get on board with the development of Jammy Jellyfish is to set up a new partition on your drive and install the daily build there. You can also use a virtual machine to test the builds. After installation, you may be facing bugs and will be dealing with an unstable version of Ubuntu. Just install it and enable auto-updates, you will be following the development as it progresses from the first seat.

See more Linux News