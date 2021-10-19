Shortly after the release of 21.10, the next release is announced on the launchpad. The next long-term support release, Ubuntu 22.04 will be codenamed Jammy Jellyfish. Jammy means to be filled with jam or something that has a consistency similar to jam. In the UK, the word jammy is also used for “very good” or “very lucky” informally.

What to expect

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be the long-term support release of the popular Linux distribution which will be released in April of 2022. It is too early for an official announcement but it is expected to come with GNOME 41 desktop or later. Ubuntu 22.04 is also expected to feature a new kernel, new drivers, and updated apps. In the next release, Firefox will be available as a Snap app, as its repo build is retired.

Jellyfish is a sea creature with a clear body that may sting you (put poison into your skin) according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

To be able to test a beta release, we will probably have to wait a few months. Until April of 2022, you can download and try the latest release, Ubuntu 21.10, or you can continue with the latest long-term support release, Ubuntu 21.04.

