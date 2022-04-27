Canonical has released the first kernel security update for its recently released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish operating system. The update brings fixes for three different security flaws existing in its kernel for the operating system which will receive security maintenance updates until 2032.

Three dangerous flaws

One of the vulnerabilities the kernel patch fixes is the ST21NFCA NFC device driver vulnerability, which can be tracked as CVE-2022-26490. It allows the attackers who can physically contact the device to cause DoS or execute arbitrary code. The other two vulnerabilities, which can be tracked by CVE-2022-1015 and CVE-2022-1016, reside in the kernel’s netfilter subsystems; allowing attackers cause DoS, execute arbitrary code, and expose kernel memory.

Those issues are fixed in the Linux kernel 5.15.0-27.28 version, which can be installed through the usual updating methods for Ubuntu or other Linux distributions. You can use the following command line to update your Ubuntu 22.04 LTS instance to the newer kernel:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade