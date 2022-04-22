After the beta phase started at the beginning of April, Canonical has finally released the stable version of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” operating system. Alongside the changes mostly affecting the desktop users such as Mesa 22 and GNOME 42, this release also brings some significant improvements for the cloud, industrial applications, enterprises, and more.

Improvements for cloud and Arm

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS brings confidential computing features to public clouds. This feature will significantly improve data protection and privacy in leading public clouds, and it does not require any change to existing application deployments. Additionally, the images of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS are optimized for AWS Graviton instances, which utilize Arm-based CPUs.

Developer-focused enhancements

The new version of Ubuntu is the first LTS release with Ubuntu Desktop support on Raspberry Pi 4. It means that all Raspberry Pi devices are supported on a Ubuntu Desktop LTS first time. Ubuntu WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) edition is also directly upgradable to the 22.04 LTS version. This edition will be pre-enabled on Windows workstations of some OEM partners. Ubuntu Multipass, which enables Ubuntu VM on demand, now supports Apple M1 chips and Docker workflows that unify developer experience for cloud and cloud-native applications.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS also brings Nvidia virtual GPU driver that enables delivering GPU resources across multiple VMs simultaneously. This will greatly help data scientists to isolate and share their AI/ML-based workloads among virtual machine instances.

Low-latency real-time kernel

The base image of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be available on Docker Hub. The existing LTS Docker images will also receive 22.04-based MySQL, PostgreSQL, and NGINX tracks. Canonical has also announced the beta release of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS real-time kernel, which works with ultra-low latency to maximize performance for critical infrastructure. The real-time kernel feature was designed to meet Telco’s 5G infrastructure. However, it is also valuable for latency-sensitive workloads in automation and robotics.

Conforming compliance standards

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS conforms to various industry compliance standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and FedRAMP for maximum security for different use cases. In addition, the possible vulnerabilities of the Ubuntu LTS series will be published as an OVAL stream, and it is integrated into industry-standard scanning and audit tools. Active Directory is also fully supported in the Ubuntu installer with Advanced Group Policy Object while refining user permissions and execution controls. Rust programming language comes to Ubuntu LTS series with this version for memory-safe systems-level programming and moves to OpenSSL v3 with new cryptographic algorithms.

The operating system comes with GNOME 42 desktop environment and provides 10 different accent color options. The most noticeable change in GNOME 42 is the support for the system-wide dark theme. It delivers some OSD improvements alongside new capabilities for GNOME applications as well.

FAQs about Ubuntu 22.04

Is Ubuntu 22.04 LTS free?

Yes, Ubuntu 22.04 is completely free to use.

Is Ubuntu 22.04 LTS stable?

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is stable as of its final version, released on the 21st of April.

Is Ubuntu 22.04 an LTS?

Yes, Ubuntu 22.04 is an LTS (Long Term Support) version that will have official support until 2032.

What is Ubuntu 22.04 called?

Ubuntu 22.04 is called Jammy Jellyfish.

How long will Ubuntu 22.04 be supported?

Ubuntu 22.04 will be supported until April 2027 with hardware and maintenance updates, but security updates will be delivered until 2032.

What version of GNOME does Ubuntu 22.04 use?

Ubuntu 22.04 comes with GNOME 42 desktop environment and provides 10 different accent color options.

What is Ubuntu 22.04 based on?

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is based on Debian.

How do I enable Ubuntu on Windows 10?

To enable Ubuntu on Windows 10, you should be using at least Windows build 1709. Then you should enable Windows Subsystem for Linux from the Windows Features interface. Now you can download and install Ubuntu from Microsoft Store.

When was Ubuntu 22.04 released?

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released on April 21rd of 2022.

Which Linux kernel does Ubuntu 22.04 use?

Ubuntu 22.04 was released with linux kernel version 5.15.