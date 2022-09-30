Ubuntu 22.10 Beta comes with Linux kernel 5.19, Mesa 22, and Network Manager, along with Firefox, Thunderbird, and LibreOffice.

Ubuntu 22.10, codenamed Kinetic Kudu, is ready for a final test before its release, which is expected to happen on October 20. As usual, the latest release is coming with mostly the latest open-source technologies, along with various new features and bug fixes. The beta release not only includes the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, but also the Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu flavors.

What’s new?

Ubuntu 22.10 Beta comes with Linux kernel 5.19, Mesa 22, and Network Manager 1.40. The popular distro also includes the latest versions of Mozilla Firefox as Snap, Thunderbird, and LibreOffice.

Ubuntu 22.10 comes with the latest GNOME 43 desktop environment, which introduces multiple new features. It enables users to manage tasks easier with a new Quick Settings feature. GNOME 43 also comes with redesigned properties dialogs and a list view.

In Ubuntu 22.10, Pipewire is replacing PulseAudio as the default audio server due to its better hardware compatibility Bluetooth audio codec support for AAC, LDAC, and aptX/aptX HD. Also, Gedit is replacing the Text Editor core app from GNOME. To Do app is no longer included in the release.

Ubuntu beta releases can be downloaded from its official website. This Ubuntu Server image features the next-generation Subiquity server installer, which brings a comfortable live session and speedy installation. Release notes for the beta releases can be found here.