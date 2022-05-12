Canonical announced a release schedule and a release date for Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu, which also means the development cycle has begun, and daily build ISO files are being published for anyone who is interested in trying the new operating system. Canonical’s Brian Murray announced that Ubuntu 22.10 will be released on October 20th, 2022.

Daily build ISOs

Ubuntu 22.10’s daily build ISO images are waiting for early adopters and application developers who are interested in testing the upcoming release and reporting bugs. Along with Ubuntu Desktop and Server, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, and Ubuntu MATE official flavors daily builds will also be available for users.

Early ISO builds are pretty much the same as the previous release. Most significant differences will be implemented with the beta releases. Ubuntu 22.10 is expected to be released with GNOME 43, which is scheduled to be released on September 21st. Kinetic Kudu is also expected to ship with the Linux Kernel 5.19. If you are interested in testing Ubuntu 22.10, you can download it from Ubuntu’s download server.