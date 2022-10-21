Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu is now available for desktops, servers, and cloud computing and it will be supported for 9 months.

The latest release comes with Linux kernel 5.19 and GNOME 43, both introduce various new features.

In Ubuntu 22.10, PipeWire replaces PulseAudio as the default audio server, along with WirePlumber as the default session manager.

Ubuntu 22.10 is a short-term release, which means that it will be supported for 9 months only. The next LTS will be Ubuntu 23.04, which is expected to be released six months later. Ubuntu 22.10 is the 37th release since 2004 and it is the second release that uses a codename that starts with the letter K. The previous one was Ubuntu 9.10 Karmic Koala.

What’s new?

Ubuntu 22.10 comes with Linux kernel 5.19, which brings performance improvements for CPUs and GPUs along with ARM, LoongArch, AMD RDNA, CDNA, and Intel Raptor Lake supports. However, the Linux kernel will reach end-of-life in the following weeks, but users can install Linux kernel 6.0, which is released in early October. Users can also install Linux kernel 6.1, which is expected to be a LTS, once it is released.

Ubuntu 22.10 also features GNOME 43, the latest version of the popular desktop environment. GNOME 43 comes with various new features that change how the Ubuntu 22.10 looks, such as the new quick settings menu. It allows users to turn on and off Wi-Fi, VPN, Bluetooth, Night Light, Airplane Mode, and Dark Mode. The new design also makes it easier for users to switch audio input and output devices. Also, suspend, restart, and power-off options are now hidden behind the power icon in the upper right corner.

The latest release supports GTK4 apps and libadwaita, which now bring many highly-anticipated features from the previous version. Files (Nautilus) 43 is now adaptive and looks much nicer. It comes with a redesigned context menu, rubberband selection, and an adaptive sidebar, which automatically hides itself depending on the size of the windows.

In Ubuntu 22.10, PipeWire replaces PulseAudio as the default audio server, along with WirePlumber as the default session manager. The Ubuntu team has chosen PipeWire because it comes with better hardware compatibility, especially with Bluetooth audio equipment, and it uses fewer CPU resources.

WebP is now supported in both the file manager and the native photo viewer. Ubuntu 22.10 comes with GCC 12, GNU C Library 2.36, GNU Binutils 2.39, systemd 251.4, Mesa 22.2, Netplan 0.105, LLVM 15, Poppler 22.08, CUPS 2.4, BlueZ 5.65, Unicode 15, NetworkManager 1.40, debuginfod support and an updated AppArmor component.

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu also includes Mozilla Firefox 105 and Thunderbird 102. Gedit is replaced with GNOME’s new text editor, which is named Text Editor. LibreOffice 7.4 is also included in Ubuntu 22.10. Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical said,

« Connected devices are an exciting area of innovation that also create new digital risks in the home and the business. We are focused on enabling a new generation of easy to use and highly secure IoT, so these developers in particular will find a number of quality of life improvements for embedded device and remote development in Ubuntu 22.10. This release also brings new capabilities to our enterprise management story. The new Landscape beta makes it easier than ever to administer your entire Ubuntu estate across any architecture. »

Download Ubuntu 22.10 Name File Type Size Download SHA256sum Ubuntu 22.10 Desktop ISO 3.8 GB Direct | Torrent b98f13cd86839e70cb7757d46840230496b3febea309dd73bd5f81383474e47b Ubuntu 22.10 Server ISO 1.5 GB Direct | Torrent 874452797430a94ca240c95d8503035aa145bd03ef7d84f9b23b78f3c5099aed Kubuntu 22.10 (KDE) ISO 4.0 GB Direct | Torrent fe498ab64123709beb261090fc4d5e4a9384ab53e9f563c12856c66982192d8f Lubuntu 22.10 (LXQt) ISO 2.7 GB Direct | Torrent 99ecc1b490922b3444a18bc7ae05c136930149616dddf0b5566ace7066169c69 Ubuntu 22.10 Budgie ISO 2.9 GB Direct | Torrent 04c8488a21aaabcd7a60800dfe2814a1a7501953f50be546c3401e730420c8a2 Ubuntu 22.10 MATE ISO 3.0 GB Direct | Torrent d52fe2e207b836568e620c2fea5c9beae081ae4c8bb56a6e143424d3f6aec463 Ubuntu 22.10 Studio ISO 4.9 GB Direct | Torrent cd7be19856ff45321e6718f3fff14a83a4a9adde49d3c838a335aaebff102f82 Xubuntu 22.10 ISO 2.8 GB Direct | Torrent 5fbcc103c0ba771ab2db3f91e78055d674a8048d818b3b67816d5e1826ac1605 Raspberry Pi – – Download

FAQs about Ubuntu 22.10

Is Ubuntu 22.10 free?

Yes, Ubuntu 22.10 is completely free to use.

Is Ubuntu 22.10 an LTS?

No, Ubuntu 22.10 is not an LTS (Long-Term Support) version. The LTS version is Ubuntu 22.04.

What is Ubuntu 22.10 called?

Ubuntu 22.10 is called “Kinetic Kudu”.

What version of GNOME does Ubuntu 22.10 use?

Ubuntu 22.10 comes with GNOME 43 desktop environment and provides 10 different accent color options.

What is Ubuntu 22.10 based on?

Ubuntu 22.10 LTS is based on Debian.

How do I enable Ubuntu on Windows 10?

To enable Ubuntu on Windows 10, you should be using at least Windows build 1709. Then you should enable Windows Subsystem for Linux from the Windows Features interface. Now you can download and install Ubuntu from Microsoft Store.

When was Ubuntu 22.10 released?

Ubuntu 22.10 LTS was released on October 20th of 2022.

Which Linux kernel does Ubuntu 22.10 use?

Ubuntu 22.10 was released with linux kernel version 5.19.