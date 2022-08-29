Ubuntu developers have decided to include webp-pixbuf-loader tool in their next release, which enables WebP support.

This new tool will enable support for WebP in Eye of GNOME and Shotwell, and thumbnail generation in GNOME Nautilus file manager.

and Shotwell, and thumbnail generation in GNOME Nautilus file manager. The Ubuntu release with WebP support, 22.10, is expected to be ready in October 2022.

WebP image type, which Google created, has caused a lot of controversy among developers for native support in WordPress 6.1. WebP images are superior to JPEG files; in addition to better compression, they can have transparent parts like PNG images and they can be animated like GIFs. However, WebP is not fully embraced by operating systems yet; we still require additional software to use it.

Ubuntu supports before WordPress, Windows

Canonical is looking forward to adding native support for WebP images; webp-pixbuf-loader is now approved to be shipped with Ubuntu 22.10. webp-pixbuf-loader is a tool that delivers WebP image file support in Eye of GNOME or Shotwell in addition to enabling thumbnail generation for GNOME Nautilus file manager.

With this addition, Ubuntu 22.10 will have full-fledged native WebP support; this will likely happen before WordPress completes its moves towards native support. Currently, there is no word about native WebP support on Windows 11. Ubuntu 22.10 is expected to arrive in October 2022.