An Ubuntu flavor is a variant or edition of the Ubuntu operating system that uses a different desktop environment or window manager than the standard Ubuntu distribution. After Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release, it is time to announce the release of official Ubuntu flavors. Each Ubuntu flavor has a unique desktop environment and default software to fit user needs.

One of the most exciting additions to the official Ubuntu flavors is Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04, released for the first time as an official flavor recognized by Canonical. Developed and maintained by the Linux Mint team, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04 comes with the latest Cinnamon 5.6 desktop environment, providing users with a modern and user-friendly interface.

Another new release is Edubuntu 23.04, an official flavor that hasn’t been updated in about nine years. This flavor features the GNOME desktop environment, just like Ubuntu, and provides a range of educational software for teachers and students.

Kubuntu 23.04 and Ubuntu Studio 23.04 both ship with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment by default, accompanied by the KDE Gear 22.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.104 software suites. All of these have been compiled against the Qt 5.15.8 LTS framework, providing users with a stable and reliable desktop experience.

Xubuntu 23.04, on the other hand, ships with the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment and includes a Minimal ISO image. Meanwhile, Lubuntu 23.04 features the LXQt 1.2.0 desktop environment by default, with the latest LXQt 1.3.0 release available through the Lubuntu Backports PPA. It also comes with a development version of the upcoming major Calamares 3.3 installer release.

Ubuntu MATE 23.04 continues to use the MATE 1.26 desktop environment, while Ubuntu Budgie 23.04 ships with the latest Budgie 10.7 desktop environment. Moreover, Ubuntu Unity 23.04 comes with the latest Unity 7.7 desktop environment, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.04 uses the Qt-based UKUI 3.1 interface.

In conclusion, Ubuntu 23.04 flavors offer diverse desktop environments and software suites to cater to users’ varying preferences. If you’re a fan of KDE, Xfce, LXQt, MATE, Budgie, Cinnamon, or Unity desktop environments, you can find the right Ubuntu flavor for you. So why not download and try out one of these official flavors today?