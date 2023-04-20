Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” has been released with a new installer and many bug fixes and improvements.

Ubuntu 23.04 will be supported for nine months, until January 20, 2024. If you need long-term support, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is recommended.

The newest Ubuntu release includes new features, hardware support, and updates to applications such as LibreOffice and Firefox.

As one of the most popular and user-friendly Linux distributions, Ubuntu has long been a go-to choice for developers, enthusiasts, and everyday users. With this latest release, Ubuntu offers a fresh set of features and improvements for users of this popular Linux distribution. Ubuntu 23.04 arrives with the new 6.2 Linux kernel, bringing many features and improvements. Ubuntu 23.04 will be supported for nine months until January 2024. If you require long-term support, using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is suggested.

What’s new?

The default Ubuntu Desktop installer is now a Flutter app backed by subiquity and packaged as a snap. The Minimal install is actually faster than the Full install, which was not the case on previous releases.

The new installer also Installs the available security updates on the target system. In case of problems with the new installer, the prior installer is still accessible. GNOME has been updated to include new features and fixes from the latest GNOME release, GNOME 44.

Other changes and updated applications

Updated Ubuntu font.

Updated Applications.

Firefox.

LibreOffice 7.5.2.

LibreOffice is now available on RISC-V.

Thunderbird 102.10.

Updated Subsystems.

NetworkManager 1.42.

Pipewire 0.3.65.

xdg-desktop-portal 1.16.

New Active Directory features

Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 LTS introduced ADsys 4, which enhances Active Directory integration with features such as full Group Policy support, privilege escalation, and remote script executions. In addition, Ubuntu Desktop 23.04 adds support for enterprise proxy, app confinement, and network shares, further expanding the functionality of AD integration. These features will also be backported to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS later this year.

Updates

Support to build and run out-of-tree Rust modules 9 with generic and low- latency kernels.

kernels. New Intel TDX guest driver.

Support for Sony DualShock 4 gamepads.

New hardware support, various performance, and security improvements.

The init system was updated to systemd v252.5.

Ruby was updated from v3.0 to v3.1.

The ca-certificates package has been updated to the 2.60 version of the Mozilla certificate authority bundle.

Known Issues

The new Ubuntu Desktop installer’s Live Session is not translated into different languages. However, installing the operating system in a non-English language is still possible using the new installer. Still, it requires internet access during the installation process to download the necessary language packs. Users can use the legacy installer images if this is a problem.

The support for SRIOV NVIDIA vGPU drivers has worsened compared to the v5.15/v5.19 kernels. Canonical is collaborating with NVIDIA to fix this problem in a future kernel SRU in Lunar.

The broadcom-sta wireless driver, necessary for some Broadcom wireless devices, may not automatically be installed, however it is still installable via software-properties.

If you launch Firefox for the first time after logging into a Wayland session, you may encounter a black window. In such a case, close Firefox and try again. A stable release update will address this issue shortly after the 23.04 release.

You can read the entire changelog for more details here.

Download Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster”

Ubuntu 23.04 is distributed on three types of images; Dekstop image, Server install image, and Netroot tarball.

Download Ubuntu 23.04