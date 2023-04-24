Ubuntu is one of the world’s most popular and widely used Linux-based operating systems. The latest version, Ubuntu 23.04, has recently been released, and it comes with some exciting new features and updates. In this Ubuntu 23.04 review, we’ll closely examine what’s new with this release and whether it’s worth upgrading from previous versions.

What is Ubuntu?

Ubuntu is a modern, open-source Linux-based operating system for enterprise servers, desktops, cloud, and IoT. It is free to use, built on top of the Debian distribution, and is widely used in personal and enterprise environments. Ubuntu has a user-friendly interface and supports a wide range of hardware, making it easy to use even for those new to Linux, especially gamers. In brief, Ubuntu is known for its stability, security, and performance.

Millions of people worldwide use it for various purposes, including web browsing, email, word processing, and software development. Ubuntu’s large and active community of users and developers contributes to its development, support, and documentation.

What is new with Ubuntu 23.04?

Ubuntu 23.04 also comes with the latest version of the GNOME desktop environment, version 44. GNOME 44 brings several improvements, including a new power settings panel, improved multitasking view, and better support for touchscreens. Another notable update in Ubuntu 23.04 ships with the latest version of the Linux kernel, version 5.16. The new kernel brings several performance improvements, security updates, and support for new hardware.

Finally, Ubuntu 23.04 comes with several updated applications. One notable change is the upgrade to LibreOffice 7.5.2. With this upgrade comes a handful of new features and improvements, such as an enhanced bookmark module for Writer, new number formats in Calc spreadsheets, and new table design styles in Impress. Additionally, the LibreOffice team has changed the default icon themes, which gives it a fresh look that complements Ubuntu’s GNOME desktop.

Other popular open-source software like Transmission 3.0 BitTorrent client, Shotwell image viewer 0.30, Firefox 111 (Snap) web browser, and Thunderbird 102 are also available with the latest Ubuntu release. Other than that, BlueZ 5.66, NetworkManager 1.42, Pipewire 0.4.65, Poppler 22.12 and xdg-desktop-portal 1.16 are the updated subsystems.

First impressions

The first thing that caught my attention 23.04 is the brand new Rust-based installer that has been in the works for over two years. After several rounds of testing and fixing critical bugs, it has finally been deemed stable enough for release in the official version. The new installer replaces the old Ubiquity, which has been a part of Ubuntu for a long time. However, the legacy installer is still available in case of issues with the new installer.

The new installer has a more modern look compared to the older one. The dialogues and widget controls have been updated to make the installation process more intuitive and user-friendly. Additionally, the summary details about partitioning are now on a separate page, instead of a pop-up box. One notable addition to the installation process is that Ubuntu 23.04 now asks for the dark or light mode options before installation.

After installing Ubuntu 23.04, I noticed the new wallpaper with the updated desktop environment. Ubuntu 23.04 desktop version comes with GNOME 44, which introduces many updates that users have been waiting for. One of the most notable updates is the image preview in the native file picker dialog, making it easier for users to quickly identify the desired file.

Moreover, Files now has the expanded folder (or tree view) feature, which was missing in the previous versions of GNOME. Additionally, GNOME 44 brings several other important changes, such as support for file creation while pasting image data, an improved accessibility settings page for better navigation, and a significantly improved GNOME Web browser.

Ubuntu 23.04 is bringing significant changes to its package management system with the push for more Snap packages. The official Telegram app for desktops is now available as a Snap package in Ubuntu, and more popular applications are expected to follow suit. Additionally, Ubuntu plans to release a Snap package for the Steam desktop client, which is currently under testing. While the Steam Snap package is not expected to be released with Ubuntu 23.04, it is anticipated to arrive by the end of the year. These changes are essential to making Snap packages more integral to Ubuntu’s software ecosystem.

Ubuntu 23.04 features the Linux Kernel 6.2 and Mesa 23.0 graphics drivers to enhance the gaming experience. The updated Kernel brings several improvements, including better support for GPU, CPU, ports, and Rust updates. In addition to the updated Kernel, Python 3.11 is included in this release, meaning users no longer need to install Python 3.11 separately.

It’s worth noting that Python 3.12 is set to release this year and is currently undergoing multiple RC testing. Moreover, Ubuntu 23.04 includes several other toolchain updates, including GCC 13, GlibC 2.37, Ruby 3.1, golang 1.2, and LLVM 16. These updates are aimed at providing better performance and stability for Ubuntu users.

Conclusion

Overall, Ubuntu 23.04 release offers a smoother and more polished desktop Linux experience. The developers improved security features and enhanced productivity tools & applications. With the newest release, new packages are available to use the newest features of their favorite software. If you’re an Ubuntu user, this update is definitely worth checking out, as it promises to enhance your productivity and security, making your Ubuntu experience even better.

Download Ubuntu flavors

The Review Ubuntu 23.04 5 Score Ubuntu is a popular Linux distribution known for its user-friendliness, stability, and vast community support. Ubuntu 23.04 brings a new installer and enhanced gaming support, and the latest software packages. PROS User friendly desktop

Wide range of hardware support

High performance

More security CONS Lack of top-tier software and games Review Breakdown Ubuntu 23.04 is a highly customizable, high-performant, user-friendly Linux distribution.