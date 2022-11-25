One month after the beginning of the development of Ubuntu 23.04, the first daily images have been released.

The daily builds are based on the latest Ubuntu version, 22.10 Kinetic Kudu, and currently, it is almost identical to it.

The development of Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” will take 6 months; the daily builds will be evolving during this process.

After the release of the Ubuntu 22.10 version, which happened approximately one month ago, the developers have changed their focus to developing the next Ubuntu version, 23.04, codenamed Lunar Lobster. Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster is planned to be released on April 20th of next year.

Based on Ubuntu 22.10

The development of Ubuntu 23.04 started at the end of October. Now, the developers have announced the availability of the daily builds for this version. The daily builds are based on the latest final version of Ubuntu, 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”, which was released in mid-October this year.

Ubuntu 23.04 daily builds are currently almost identical to 22.10, however, as the development continues, it will be updated with newer packages and receive new capabilities. The developers have almost 6 months to finalize 23.04; it’s a long road and there will be many changes.

The daily builds of Ubuntu 23.04 will not be stable versions since they are mostly published with developers in mind. Avoid daily driving or installing it on a mission-critical system. If you want to give it a try, you can follow the link below to download the latest daily build of Ubuntu 23.04:

Click here to download the latest daily build for Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster