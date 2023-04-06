Canonical, the developer of the Ubuntu operating system, has published the development and release schedule of Ubuntu 23.10.

According to the plan, the development will begin on April 27, just one week after the release of Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster.

The beta version is set to be released on September 21, while the release candidate will be arriving on October 5.

While we are holding our breath for the soon-to-be-released Ubuntu 23.04, which will be released on April 20, Canonical, the developer of the Ubuntu operating system, has published the release schedule of the next version, 23.10. According to the program, the development of 23.10 will begin with the toolchain upload on April 27, just a week after the release of Ubuntu 23.04.

Testing weeks in June and August

The program shows Canonical will deploy the first testing week on June 29 and the second on August 24. The feature freeze and the Debian import freeze processes will be completed just one week before the second testing week.

In September, most “freeze” processes will be completed, including the user interface, documentation string, kernel feature, hardware enablement, and kernel. The beta freeze happens on September 18, and the beta will be available on September 21, three days after the freeze.

Full release on October 12

On October 5, the final freeze will be done alongside the release of the release candidate version. Finally, the full version of Ubuntu 23.10 will be available on October 12.

Since the development of Ubuntu 23.10 has yet to be started, it is hard to estimate what new features we should expect from the operating system. The only thing we now know about 23.10 is the first letter of its codename. After Jammy Jellyfish, Kinetic Kudu, and Lunar Lobster, 23.10 will have a name starting with the “M” letter and likely will consist of two words for an animal. Canonical is already referring to 23.10 as “Ubuntu M M”.

We will inform you about Ubuntu 23.10 in the following weeks or months.