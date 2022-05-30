Ubuntu‘s minimal and containerized flavor Core has received a new beta release. The new Ubuntu Core 22 is going to deliver Ubuntu 22.04 LTS capabilities but simplified for the devices that have limited hardware capabilities such as IoT devices as well as embedded devices for more focused use cases.

Fixed snaps

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released almost 2 months ago and its minimal flavor Core is going to be updated to 22 soon. The latest Ubuntu Core major release was almost six months ago. With the 22 Beta version, it delivers some new capabilities such as the ability to change the ID in Remodelling for rebranding, remodeling, and assigning to a different store. Validation sets also help ensure that only specific snaps are installed and those snaps can be fixed to specific revisions as well.

The devices with Ubuntu Core 22 will be able to be factory reset. It also delivers support for PiBoot (Raspberry Pi Zore bootloader) which will be used as a one-stage bootloader to improve the user experience on Raspberry Pi. Core 22 comes with MAAS (Metal as a Service) support alongside performance improvements and footprint reduction.

Ubuntu Core 22 final version will be released in a few weeks. You install the beta version by following the links below:

Click here to download Ubuntu Core 22 Beta