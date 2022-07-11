With the improvement, Firefox snap has upgrades on security, offers cross-release compatibility, and reduces the time for improvements from Mozilla to get into the hands of end-users.

Ubuntu has continued its updates in the Firefox snap performance series. With its latest update, they covered two significant performance improvements that were launched for all users. The first is a change from Mozilla regarding how Firefox handles language packs. The second is an update to the GNOME and GTK theme snaps that Firefox depends on.

Major improvements

With the improvement, Firefox snap has upgrades on security, offers cross-release compatibility, and reduces the time for improvements from Mozilla to get into the hands of end-users. When it comes to performance, this approach has been back and forth currently, most notably in Firefox’s first launch after a system reboot.

This series of updates advances in improving startup times to secure delivering the best user experience possible. According to Ubuntu, the latest improvements delivered an average 50% reduction in start time after a fresh install compared to Firefox 101. Two major improvements from the latest update are below;

Extension handling – language packs: Firefox now only loads one locale at a time, based on the system setting. This primarily affects the very first launch of Firefox after a fresh install and significantly reduces the initial setup time. The testing shows an average reduction of about 6 seconds on modern systems with fast storage.

GNOME and GTK theme snap compression: Switching the compression algorithm for these two snaps to LZO delivers (our second) significant improvement in the Firefox start-up times. An additional benefit is that this change doesn’t just affect Firefox, but also affects the start times of all snaps that depend on the GNOME and GTK snaps, including Chromium and Thunderbird.

Ubuntu developers also stated that it has three ongoing areas of investigation that will be the focus of the next update; Multi-threaded CPU decompression, Software Rendering, and Pre-caching.