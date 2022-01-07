Canonical is the company behind the popular Linux distribution Ubuntu. The company now urges users to update their Ubuntu Linux kernels to the latest version. The latest version of the kernel is developed to fix nine different vulnerabilities that might create security risks. Canonical has also shared some details of those flaws.

List of CVE codes

You can find the details of each CVE code affecting different versions of Ubuntu, on the list below.

For all Ubuntu Linux versions:

CVE-2021-4002: This flaw allows local attackers to alter data from other processes which use huge pages.

CVE-2021-41864: Integer overflow in eBPF implementation allows privileged local attackers to use denial of service or execute arbitrary code.

CVE-2021-43389: Race condition in the ISDN CAPI implementation allows privileged local attackers to use denial of service or execute arbitrary code.

CVE-2021-43267: A vulnerability in the TIOC Protocol implementation allows privileged local attackers to use denial of service or execute arbitrary code.

CVE-2021-20321: Race condition in Linux kernel OverlayFS implementation allows privileged local attackers to use denial of service.

CVE-2021-3760: Use-after-free vulnerability in NFC Controller Interface implementation allows local attackers to use denial of service or execute arbitrary code.

For Ubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu 21.04, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.11 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.4 versions:

CVE-2021-43056: Allows KVM guests to crash the host when the host is running on Power8.

For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.4 versions:

CVE-2020-26541: A flaw that allows attackers to bypass UEFI secure boot.

The update also includes a CVE-2021-20317 fix that is a race condition in timer implementation that allows denial-of-service.

How to upgrade Ubuntu Linux Kernel?

The update can be installed and applied via the Software Updater or Terminal command shown below:

sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade

