The Ubuntu MATE team announced that Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS is now released. The latest version of Ubuntu Mate is released with MATE Desktop 1.24. All the previous improvements in MATE Desktop are also present in Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS. They have also announced that bugs in the Brisk Menu, MATE Panel, Indicators are fixed with the latest release. The Ubuntu MATE team announced that they have been working on since the last LTS:

Added multiple colored theme variations as one-click installs.

Added experimental ZFS install option.

Added GameMode from Feral Interactive.

Fixed several crashers in Brisk Menu and added keyboard navigation.

Fixed panel layout switching which is now stable and reliable via MATE Tweak Tweak and Ubuntu MATE Welcome.

Fixed rendering window controls on HiDPI displays.

Fixed irregular icon sizes in MATE Control Center and made them render nicely on HiDPI displays.

Fixed unresponsive Caja extensions.

Fixed mate-power-manager to use upower-glib get_devices2().

Fixed unresponsive Pluma plugins.

Fixed a crasher in MATE Dock Applet due to an Attribute error in adjust_minimise_pos().

Fixed auto-start errors in mate-session-manager.

Fixed saving/restoring custom panel layouts via MATE Tweak.

Updated the Ubuntu MATE Guide

Updated the Ubiquity Slideshow

Firmware updater

The Ubuntu MATE also announced that they have added a GTK front end for fwupd, which is capable of:

Upgrade, Downgrade, & Reinstall firmware on devices supported by Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

Unlock locked fwupd devices.

Verify firmware on supported devices.

Display all releases for a fwupd device.

Window Manager improvements

Window Manager for MATE Desktop also brings a number of new features and fixes to Ubuntu MATE 20.04. One of the notable features is invisible window corners, which allows windows to be resized easily without having to precisely grab the window corners. HiDPI rendering improvements fix a number of rendering problems that were present in various themes and components. Some other new features are, screen magnification, improved Alt + Tab behavior, improved frame performance when gaming. There are also several new key-bindings that simplifies that allows users to maximize a window, title window left, right or any corner, or to shade windows.