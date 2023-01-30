Ubuntu Pro, an uptime and security-focused version of Ubuntu, is now available as a subscription service for enterprise businesses and companies.

Ubuntu Pro provides more security, a maintenance service and it makes sure companies do not have to deal with critical downtime.

Casual Linux users should not be worried about Ubuntu Pro, as it is a subscription service for companies and businesses, and for everyday use, Ubuntu is the way to go.

Ubuntu is a free operating system offered by Canonical that is based on Debian Linux. Ubuntu Pro is an uptime and security-focused version of Ubuntu that is designed for use in public clouds and by enterprises. It is a maintenance subscription that focuses more on security, stability, and uptime.

The difference between Ubuntu and Ubuntu Pro

Ubuntu Pro is designed for companies that need to keep their servers or desktops up and running at all times, whether for critical work or simply to avoid downtime. Ubuntu Pro currently offers a 10-year security coverage; it covers all of the LTS versions of Ubuntu, starting from 16.04 LTS which was released back in 2016.

In contrast, casual Linux users would prefer Ubuntu without the subscription fee. Ubuntu Pro offers:

Expanded Security Maintenance for Infrastructure.

Kernel Livepatch service to avoid reboots.

FIPS 140 certified crypto modules.

Ubuntu Security Guide (USG) with CIS Benchmark and DISA-STIG profiles.

Expanded Security Maintenance for Application (esm-apps).

and more. Ubuntu Pro pricing starts from $500 and go up to $3,400 depending on your enterprise’s needs.