The Ubuntu Studio community is hosting a wallpaper design contest for Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS that will be officially released on April 23, 2020.

The contest is open to Digital Artists, Designers, Dilettantes and Doodlers, especially Ubuntu Studio enthusiasts. Each artist may submit up to 4 pieces. A shortlist of images will be selected that will be put up to public vote. The top selections will become part of the wallpaper pool of the Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS. Artists can submit their entries until the 15th of February. The results will be announced on February 21st.

#ubustucontest2020

Artists can upload their wallpapers to imgur, with #ubustucontest2020 tag.

Content Rules:

No illustrations some may consider inappropriate, offensive, hateful, tortuous, defamatory, slanderous or libelous.

No sexually explicit or provocative images.

No images of weapons or violence.

No alcohol, tobacco, or drug use imagery.

No designs which promote bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against groups or individuals; or promote discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.

No religious, political, or nationalist imagery.