The daily build ISO of Ubuntu 22.04, codename Jammy Jellyfish, which will be the next Long term support version comes with the new default wallpaper. The next LTS is expected to be released in the next month. The new default wallpaper includes a jellyfish image in Ubuntu’s popular orange and purple colors, as expected.

Contest winners

Ubuntu 22.04 wallpaper contest winners are also included in the Jammy Jellyfish ISO. The Ubuntu team didn’t make the official announcement yet but it is expected to happen soon. Here are the contest winners: