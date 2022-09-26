UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04, which brings Deepin Desktop Environment to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, is now available.

The UbuntuDDE Remix team announced the release of UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04, the latest version of the unofficial Ubuntu flavor that brings Deepin Desktop Environment to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. It is a long-term support release, which means that it will be supported and receive updates for a few years and it relies on the upstream software repositories.

Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04

UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 comes with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, which introduced the NTFS file system driver and in-kernel SM file server. Deepin Desktop Environment also features the latest Deeping apps, such as Deepin Music, Deepin Movie, Deepin Calculator, Deepin Text Editor, Deepin Terminal, and more.

Additionally, it also comes with the new Grand Search feature. It can be activated with the Shift + Spacebar keys. Users will also be able to install third-party apps from the Deepin Store along with some wallpapers and UbuntuDDE Remix and Deepin Linux assets. UbuntuDDE Remix uses the Calamares installer. Some key features of UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 are:

Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy base system.

Inclusion of DDE Grand Search (press Shift + Space bar to activate)

Upgraded versions of DTK-based native applications preinstalled including Deepin Music, Deepin Movie, Image Viewer, Boot Maker, System Monitor, Deepin Calculator, Deepin Text Editor, Deepin Terminal, and more.

Firefox from Mozilla Team PPA as the default web browser.

LibreOffice 7.3.6.2 as the default office package.

Latest Ubuntu base packages are preinstalled.

Linux Kernel 5.15.0 with new NTFS file system driver and new in-kernel SMB file server.

New beautiful wallpapers and assets from the UbuntuDDE Remix Team and Deepin.

Activated QT-based styling in Calamares Installer for easy Installation of the Distribution.

DDE Store preinstalled

Future more exciting software updates through OTA updates.

Download UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04

UbuntuDDE Remix 22.04 can be downloaded from the links below.

fosshost.org Mirror

Torrent P2P Network

SourceForge Mirror

md5sum: 6136917902db1cdd787ea28e7c756dc3