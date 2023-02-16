Univention Corporate Server developers have announced the release of version 5.0-3 of the operating system.

With the 5.0-3 version, Univention helps to improve usability and performance, as well as better integration of services and their central management.

Univention Corporate Server is a Debian GNU/Linux-based enterprise-class distribution. It includes an integrated management system for central server administration, Microsoft Active Directory-compatible domain services, and functions for running virtualized server and desktop operating systems in parallel. Univention aims to bring more usability and performance as well as the deeper integration of services and their central administration with the 5.0-3 update.

What’s New?

Improvements in the Area of Usability

Univention support info

The “Univention Support Info” tool detects a variety of system information about the UCS system in use that the Univention Support team requires to swiftly analyze problems and locate the relevant error sources. This can include information such as ongoing processes, open network connections, file system usage, log files, and system settings. This program is no longer required to be installed individually because it is pre-installed on all UCS instances and may be utilized by users.

You can deactivate individual tests within the system diagnostics via UCR. For example, a test that does not make sense to carry out in your environment should be excluded. The format of the UCR variable you need for this is:

ucr set diagnostic/check/disable/TEST_NAME = true

Visualization of operational attributes

Operational attributes are internal OpenLDAP database attributes. The database stores some object properties, such as when they were created, who created them, who last edited them, and so on. The Directory Manager extension included in the UCS 5.0-3 version now allows you to visualize the values using a configuration on the front end, supporting a variety of support scenarios.

Easier troubleshooting

Univention has also improved the usability and provision of information for detecting errors when changing server passwords. Additional information about all steps taken to change the password is now saved to make it easier for users to analyze failed server password changes.

To get more information about the rest of the updates, you can visit here.

Download Univention Corporate Server 5.0-3

Univention Corporate Server is a paid distribution that also offers a “Core Edition” for free. To download Univention Corporate Server 5.0-3, you can click here.