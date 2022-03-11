After the Kali Linux 2022.1 in the middle of February 2022, the developers have created a new tool called Unkaputtbar. The brand-new Unkaputtbar brings virtual machines’ snapshot feature to bare-metal, which might be pretty useful in some specific troublesome situations.

Requires btrfs

Unkaputtbar feature requires Kali Linux 2022.1 or a newer version installed on a btrfs file system. Then you need to enable the snapshotting option after installation. You can watch the video below created by Kali Linux developers to see how it works:

After installing and activating Unkaputtbar snapshotting, it provides some handy features which might save the day:

Automatic snapshots with APT installations or removals

Automatic snapshots on every boot

Automatically created Kali Linux specific btrfs subvolume layout

A new boot menu allows booting into snapshots

Ability to browse the file content of snapshots and copy files across

Perform diffs between snapshots and restore individual files

To install Unkaputtbar, you can use the latest Kali 2022.1 image by following the link below. The developers also provide extensive documentation regarding the btrfs file system and activating the Unkaputtbar snapshot feature.