As Ubuntu 22.04 LTS releases, all of the distributions based on Ubuntu are being updated to the latest version one by one. Voyager is one of them; reaching the 22.04 LTS Edition Explorer after Ubuntu’s update. Voyager 22.04 LTS Edition Explorer comes with two desktop environment options for the first time; GNOME and Xfce.

Easily-switchable desktop environments

The latest version of the Voyager operating system directly installs both GNOME 42 and Xfce 4.16 desktop environments and lets users change whenever they want. To change the DE, users will need to log out from the session to the login interface, then click the gear icon to select desired one. It is quite simple to achieve.

Voyager 22.04 LTS Edition Explorer comes with Linux kernel 5.15, just like Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. The distribution brings a lot of tools and apps with it, such as SiriKali Vault for folder/file encryption, Conky Battery & Conky Info for displaying system information on the desktop, DuckDuckGo for searching, Minitube for viewing YouTube, Pitivi for video editing, Rhythmbox & Pulse for music, GNOME Maps, Firefox, and many more.