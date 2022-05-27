The Wayland display server protocol for Linux has received a new alpha release. Simon Ser, developer of Wayland has announced the alpha release of the upcoming Wayland 1.21. The highlight of this release is the support for the high-resolution scroll wheels for mice.

Matching Windows wheel scrolling

The new support for high-resolution wheel scrolling has landed on the wl_pointer protocol with the new wl_pointer.axis_v120 event. It now detects as fractions or multiples of 120 while representing the mouse wheel, like Windows operating system. With this change, mouse scrolling should no longer feel weird for the Linux users coming from Windows.

There are also many fixes and improvements in Wayland 1.21 Alpha release and most of them are related to the cursor events. You can follow the link below to see all of the changes. There is no word regarding when Wayland 1.21 full version will be ready. However, the time between the release of Wayland 1.20 Alpha and the final is approximately one month. We are expecting the same duration of development for the Wayland 1.21 full release as well; which points out the beginning of July.