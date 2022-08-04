WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux ) version 0.65.1, a compatibility layer to run Linux operating systems under Windows, has been released for all Windows Insiders only.

Windows Insider users will be able to start testing the compatibility layer starting today and give feedback to the developers.

Microsoft just introduced an update to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) that brings it to version 0.65.1. The new version has been made available to all Windows Insiders, regardless of which ring they are in. It will become generally available after it gets positive feedback on release quality.

What’s new and improved in WSL 0.65.1?

Windows Subsystem for Linux is a compatibility layer for running native Linux binaries on Windows 10 and Windows 11. It does not require virtual machines (VMs) or dual-boot configurations. Especially for cross-platform development and testing, it is very practical. Microsoft does regularly update the system with new features and capabilities.

WSL 0.65.1 is available on Windows Insiders first, regardless of the release channel they are currently on. After no issues are raised, it will be available to everyone. Ben Hillis, Microsoft’s Manager of the Linux on Windows team shared the news about the release and called it something new.

For WSL 0.65.1 we are trying something new! The build will be first available to Windows Insiders (all rings) first, then rolled out to everybody once we get positive signals on release quality.https://t.co/Sr087lHOq8 — 𝕓𝕖𝕟 𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕤 (@benhillis) August 3, 2022

Here’s everything new in WSL version 0.65.1, as outlined on GitHub:

Improvements to localhost relay to have better performance and accurately report bind failures.

Use /dev/ptp0 to keep guest chock in sync with the host

Improve the error message if the distro list can’t be fetched and wire it to wsl.exe –list –online

Update Linux kernel to 5.15.57.1Fix 9p filesystem regressions since the last v5.10 WSL2 kernel Enable support for the Precision Time Protocol (PTP) clock device Enable Retbleed mitigations in x86_64 builds Enable nftables and traffic control Enable VGEM driver

Update Microsoft.WSLg to version 1.0.41WSLg: add default x11 bell sound WSLg: Update /etc/wsl.conf to set the default user to wslg WSLGd: add option to start weston under gdbserver WSLGd: simplify weston command line construction compositor: add wslgd-notify compositor: Stop trapping SIGINT compositor: load xwayland module last rdp: resize margin adjustment for MoveWindow/SnapArrange PDU rdpaudio: use pthread_cancel instead of pthread_kill xwayland: give Xwayland its own session xwayland: Don’t track focus for override redirect windows



Testing has started for all Insiders and hopefully, not many issues will be encountered.