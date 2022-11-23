Windows Subsystem for Linux on Microsoft Store is now generally available with its latest update; Microsoft removes the “Preview” badge.

WSL was a part of the operating system before; Microsoft has pushed to separate it from Windows, making it a standalone application for easier updates.

Microsoft‘s efforts to separate some of the applications from Windows operating systems continue. As we mentioned last year, Microsoft is pushing forward to remove the ties between the applications and Windows by making them standalone applications accessible through Microsoft Store. In this way, those applications can be updated independently from the operating system itself.

Generally available

Windows Subsystem for Linux, shortly WSL, is one the applications that landed in the Microsoft Store at the end of last year, in the “Preview” state, for Insider users. Later this year, WSL was introduced to standard Windows users but still as Preview. Now, the company is confident enough with the latest update to remove the Preview badge from WSL in Microsoft Store, making it generally available for everyone.

By installing WSL, users can easily install and use a variety of Linux distributions without a hassle. After installing Windows Subsystem for Linux through Microsoft Store on Windows operating system, you can use the following Terminal command to download and install a Linux distribution:

wsl --install <Distribution Name Here>

Windows Subsystem for Linux is supported in both Windows 10 with 21H1 and later versions, and Windows 11 with 21H2 and later versions, but also requires November 2022 updates installed.