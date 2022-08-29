WineHQ has published the announcement for the release of Wine 7.16, which comes with 4 new features and 20 bug fixes.

The most important change here is the support for WoW64 in the X11 driver, which reduces the required 32-bit libraries.

This is a step-forward update for the upcoming major Wine release, 8.0, which is expected to be released in early 2023.

While companies still hesitate to make their software and games Linux-compatible, the compatibility layer Wine makes the wonder work; making Linux run almost everything that is made for Windows. Wine, which is also the heart of Valve’s Proton, has received a new update, effectively reaching to 7.16 version.

4 new features, 20 bug fixes

Wine 7.16 comes with many bug fixes in addition to four improvements. Those changes are listed below:

WoW64 support in X11 driver

Session storage in MSHTML

Unicode regexp fixes in MSXML

IME improvements in Edit control

The most important change here is the support for WoW64 in the X11 driver. That means Microsoft’s 64-bit compatibility layer will be handling 32-bit applications, and it will reduce the necessity for additional 32-bit libraries. The bug fixes in Wine 7.16 are also listed below:

Manifest generator (ecmangen) tool from Windows Platform SDK 7.1 crashes due to unhandled facet/regular expression in XML schema (escape sequence)

Can’t select a fixture in FreeStyler’s fixture editor

Microsoft Office 365 edition of Office 2013 installer fails with ‘cache_entry_from_xsd_doc failed to parse doc’ (non-standard ‘\u’ sequence)

PostgreSQL: “Unable to write inside TEMP environment variable path”

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain freezes on the first chapter intro

Amazon Games app crashes in wine 7.0 rc-3

Watch Dogs crashes on start

StarCitizen launcher freezes due to a heap space issue

Scroll bar not working. was with up to 7.12?

Obduction audio and subtitles for videos don’t work

Ragnarok Online’s anti-cheat, Gepard, detects macro usage (false-positive)

Kerberos auth is broken since 7.10

d3d8:device & d3d8:device – test_resource_access() crashes in Wine

Hog4PC 3.17 installer VBScript custom action needs IWshShell::Run to return signed type.

Visual Novel Doukyuusei sound loop

PostgreSQL installer 9.3 needs support for default style argument in WshShell.Run

Wine uninstaller fails to launch

PostgreSQL installer 9.3 needs the correct string length returned from fso.GetTempName

comctl32 GetWindowSubclass crash in Notepad++ (v8.4.3 and 8.4.4 only)

Saints Row (2022) crashes on unimplemented function kernel32.dll.SetProcessDefaultCpuSets

The developers of Wine are planning to release the next major version, Wine 8.0, in early 2023.