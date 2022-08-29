- WineHQ has published the announcement for the release of Wine 7.16, which comes with 4 new features and 20 bug fixes.
- The most important change here is the support for WoW64 in the X11 driver, which reduces the required 32-bit libraries.
- This is a step-forward update for the upcoming major Wine release, 8.0, which is expected to be released in early 2023.
While companies still hesitate to make their software and games Linux-compatible, the compatibility layer Wine makes the wonder work; making Linux run almost everything that is made for Windows. Wine, which is also the heart of Valve’s Proton, has received a new update, effectively reaching to 7.16 version.
4 new features, 20 bug fixes
Wine 7.16 comes with many bug fixes in addition to four improvements. Those changes are listed below:
- WoW64 support in X11 driver
- Session storage in MSHTML
- Unicode regexp fixes in MSXML
- IME improvements in Edit control
The most important change here is the support for WoW64 in the X11 driver. That means Microsoft’s 64-bit compatibility layer will be handling 32-bit applications, and it will reduce the necessity for additional 32-bit libraries. The bug fixes in Wine 7.16 are also listed below:
- Manifest generator (ecmangen) tool from Windows Platform SDK 7.1 crashes due to unhandled facet/regular expression in XML schema (escape sequence)
- Can’t select a fixture in FreeStyler’s fixture editor
- Microsoft Office 365 edition of Office 2013 installer fails with ‘cache_entry_from_xsd_doc failed to parse doc’ (non-standard ‘\u’ sequence)
- PostgreSQL: “Unable to write inside TEMP environment variable path”
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain freezes on the first chapter intro
- Amazon Games app crashes in wine 7.0 rc-3
- Watch Dogs crashes on start
- StarCitizen launcher freezes due to a heap space issue
- Scroll bar not working. was with up to 7.12?
- Obduction audio and subtitles for videos don’t work
- Ragnarok Online’s anti-cheat, Gepard, detects macro usage (false-positive)
- Kerberos auth is broken since 7.10
- d3d8:device & d3d8:device – test_resource_access() crashes in Wine
- Hog4PC 3.17 installer VBScript custom action needs IWshShell::Run to return signed type.
- Visual Novel Doukyuusei sound loop
- PostgreSQL installer 9.3 needs support for default style argument in WshShell.Run
- Wine uninstaller fails to launch
- PostgreSQL installer 9.3 needs the correct string length returned from fso.GetTempName
- comctl32 GetWindowSubclass crash in Notepad++ (v8.4.3 and 8.4.4 only)
- Saints Row (2022) crashes on unimplemented function kernel32.dll.SetProcessDefaultCpuSets
The developers of Wine are planning to release the next major version, Wine 8.0, in early 2023.