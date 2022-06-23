Microsoft has announced that the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) now runs on Windows Server 2022 by installing new patches included in the latest “Patch Tuesday” day. WSL 2 is the latest version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux architecture that strengths the Windows Subsystem for Linux to run ELF64 Linux binaries on Windows. It intends to escalate file system fulfillment and add full system call rapport.

What does WSL do?

WSL 2 allows Linux elements to collaborate with Windows and your computer’s hardware, though supplies the alike user experience as in WSL 1 which is a widely popular version currently. Single Linux distros can be run with one of two, the WSL 1 or WSL 2 architecture. Every distribution can be upgraded or downgraded at any time. And also and you can use WSL 1 and WSL 2 distributions parallel.

To return to the support for WSL 2 on Windows Server 2022, Microsoft had allowed people who wanted to test the feature via GitHub in May before it was fully available. On Tuesday, Windows Developer Platform Program Manager Craig Loewen officially announced the general availability for all Windows Server 2022 users.

WSL 2 distros are now supported on Windows Server!https://t.co/HaxQGz3X7C — Craig Loewen (@craigaloewen) June 21, 2022

By this new release, Microsoft started shipping the full Linux kernel with Windows, allowing full system call compatibility with WSL 2. Additionally, the fulfillment of the Linux distributions got notably better than the distribution based on the original version of WSL.