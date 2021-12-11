Microsoft added the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to its constantly improving application and update distribution platform Microsoft Store. Microsoft is getting closer to its aim every day to use the store for all kinds of software like professional-focused tools, media codecs, operating systems’ applications, and so.

Install and update with ease

WSL and Windows will no longer be tied to each other as before in terms of distribution

In the Windows 11 Insider Preview (build 22518), Microsoft added Windows Subsystem for Linux to Microsoft Store. The only requirement needed is to turn on the « Virtual Machine Platform » under the « Windows Features » window. Users will not need to check « Windows Subsystem for Linux » under « Windows Features » anymore.

This change will help users get into WSL as easily as possible. With this change, WSL will no longer be tightly tied to the operating system anymore. As a separate application, WSL will easily be installed, uninstalled, and updated just like any other Microsoft Store app. The updates will be pushed via the store so most of the users won’t even notice the updating process.

This feature is expected to land on non-Insider Preview builds in a few months.

Download WSL for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

The Insiders users who are updated their build to 22518 can now download WSL by following this link or just searching “Windows Subsystem for Linux Preview” in the store.

