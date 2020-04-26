Yousuf Philips has announced the immediate release of Xubuntu 20.04. According to the announcement, Xubuntu 20.04, code-named ‘Focal Fossa’, is a long-term support (LTS) release and will be supported for three years, until April 2023. There has been a development cycle for improving both the Xfce desktop environment and the Xubuntu user experience for the last six months.

Greybird-dark theme and new wallpapers

A brand-new dark theme, Greybird-dark, was added to complement the default Greybird theme. Both themes are available to snap and flatpak apps. Other highlight is six community wallpapers that are bundled from winners of the Community Wallpaper Contest. In addition to this, with the EoL (End of Life) of Python 2, we no longer ship it by default. Apt-offline and pidgin-libnotify are no longer included.

Download Xubuntu 20.04 LTS

You can directly download Xubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO images from here.

The first daily build ISO images were ready to be downloaded for the users who want to experience the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS in early April.