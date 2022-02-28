The Xubuntu team announced that submissions for Xubuntu 22.04 LTS Wallpaper Contests are now open. The Xubuntu team organized the contest to celebrate the forthcoming LTS release. According to the announcement, six winning submissions will be included in the 22.04 LTS release. The winners will receive Xubuntu stickers.

5 submissions per person

Users who are interested in the contest can submit their work or view submissions. The Xubuntu team stated that the contest has some limitations, which are:

Maximum of 5 submissions per person. If you have more material you’d like to submit, consider which ones you think are the best quality and suit the occasion the best.

Only submit your own work. It’s fine if you submit a piece of work that is built upon somebody else’s work (thus is a derivative piece of work) as long as it is considerably different from the original. If you submit a piece of derivative work, please select the “Other” license type and point us to the original, along with its attribution and license.

The team also reminded contestants to:

No brand names or trademarks of any kind.

No illustrations some may consider inappropriate, offensive, hateful, tortuous, defamatory, slanderous or libelous.

No sexually explicit or provocative images.

No images of weapons or violence.

No alcohol, tobacco, or drug use imagery.

No designs which promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against groups or individuals; or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.

No religious, political, or nationalist imagery.

Requirements:

The final dimension should be 2560 x 1600 pixels or larger.

Attribution must be declared if the submission is based on another design.

Background guidelines:

Avoid prominent use of the Xubuntu (or Ubuntu or Xfce) logo. It appears in enough places already.

No version numbers. Some individuals may desire to use an older theme, or use the latest theme in their older version of Ubuntu. Let your submission be about choice and do not use version numbers in your artwork.

Avoid text, it calls for attention too much and will likely look bad when scaled. Plus it can’t be translated easily.

Be careful with small patterns, they might become uneven when scaled.

Consider how the wallpaper will interact with the panels, icons and windows.

Show restraint in your use of color tone and contrast. The wallpaper sets the scene for other elements, it is not the main act.