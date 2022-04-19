ZoneFS, introduced by Western Digital in 2019, is a Linux file system that uses zoned block devices. ZoneFS was included in Linux 5.6 in 2020 but since that time, we didn’t see any notable improvements. Luckily, it seems like ZoneFS will get some major improvements and fixes in Linux 5.19.
New features
Damien Le Moal from Western Digital, who is leading the development and maintaining ZoneFS established 5.19 Git branch. The list includes several fixes and improvements which will be ready for Linux 5.19. These are:
Document sysfs attributes for-5.19
Cleanup the mount options section
Add active seq file accounting
Export open zone resource information through sysfs
Always do seq file write open accounting
Rename super block information fields
Fix management of open zones
Clear inode information flags on inode creation
It is possible for Damien Le Moal to add more patches to this branch within the next weeks. Linux 5.19 will be available this summer.