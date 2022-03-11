The developers of Zorin OS have released a point update for the 16 version after seven months. The update also carries the Linux kernel to a newer version, but not one of the latest; it comes with Linux kernel 5.13. With this change alone, the hardware compatibility improves, and Zorin OS now supports PS5 DualSense controllers, most recent Intel processors, Nvidia RTX 3050, and much more.

Immediate update required after installation

The ISO comes with the Linux kernel version affected by the recent Dirty Pipe vulnerability. However, installing and updating the operating system will change the kernel version with a newer one, 5.13.0.35.44, which is secure against the vulnerability. So you need to apply the updates as soon as you install Zorin OS 16.1.

Zorin OS 16.1 comes with GNOME 3.38.6 desktop environment and many pre-installed applications and components. Those include the Mesa 21.2.6 graphics stack and LibreOffice 7.3.

Download Zorin OS 16.1

You can follow the link below to download the latest ISOs of Zorin OS. There are Pro, Core, Lite, and Pro Lite versions of the operating system; the Pro versions cost €39 while all of the profits are said to be donated to humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian citizens, for this week.

Click here to check Zorin OS 16.1 download page.