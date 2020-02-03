Canonical today announced Anbox Cloud, a platform that containerizes workloads using Android as a guest operating system.

Ubuntu‘s publisher Canonical‘s Anbox Cloud allows enterprises and service providers to deliver mobile applications at scale, more securely and independently of a device’s capabilities. Anbox Cloud’s use cases include cloud gaming, enterprise workplace applications, software testing, and mobile device virtualization. Developers can deliver an on-demand application experience through a platform that provides more control over performance and infrastructure costs, with the flexibility to scale based on user demand.

Cloud gaming, workplace applications, and mobile device virtualization

With cloud gaming adoption on the rise, Anbox Cloud enables graphic and memory-intensive mobile games to be scaled to vasts amounts of users while retaining the responsiveness and ultra-low latency demanded by gamers. Anbox Cloud enables enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by delivering workplace applications directly to employee’s devices, while maintaining the assurance of data privacy and compliance. Developers can also utilize Anbox Cloud as part of their application development process to emulate thousands of Android devices.

Stephan Fabel, Director of Product at Canonical said,

“Driven by emerging 5G networks and edge computing, millions of users will benefit from access to ultra-rich, on-demand Android applications on a platform of their choice. Enterprises are now empowered to deliver high performance, high density computing to any device remotely, with reduced power consumption and in an economical manner.”