ImmuniWeb launched new features and functions of ImmuniWeb MobileSuite. ImmuniWeb MobileSuite uses AI and machine learning technology for DevSecOps-enabled application penetration testing. It makes mobile penetration testing simple.

Uploading source code for testing

ImmuniWeb MobileSuite works in three steps. Once the mobile application has been installed, users can customize, pay and schedule the test and finally can download the remediation report.

Instead of a binary within the Corporate Pro package, upload source code is enough for testing. In addition to this, it comes with in-depth coverage of security and privacy checks from the OWASP Mobile Security Testing Guide, including complicated variations of the tests. It also enables customers to send directly a discount request on the project creation page for identical mobile apps.