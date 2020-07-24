MobileIron announced the appointment of Christof Baumgärtner as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than 25 years of experience in sales, product management, and engineering, Baumgärtner will be responsible for MobileIron’s global sales and marketing organizations.

Christof who started his career at MobileIron in 2010 was promoted to Vice President and general manager of EMEA in 2017 and appointed to interim chief revenue officer in April 2020. Prior to MobileIron, Christof managed products, presales and customer success at ubitexx, a mobile device management vendor that was acquired by Blackberry.

Christof Baumgärtner, CRO, MobileIron, talked about his new role, saying,

“I’m excited to take on this new role and will maintain a laser focus on go-to-market activities that drive MobileIron’s growth. I firmly believe that as the innovation leader in unified endpoint management, MobileIron is uniquely positioned to enable and secure the Everywhere Enterprise. As we usher in a new era of enterprise mobility, I envision MobileIron will play an even more strategic role in helping organizations secure their company data on any device, while seamlessly enabling employees to stay productive and work from anywhere.”

Christof Baumgärtner will continue to expand the adoption of MobileIron’s mobile-centric security platform as companies around the world expand their digital workplace initiatives and embrace modern BYOD strategies, according to Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron,