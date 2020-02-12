Facebook, AT&T, Sprint, and Intel are now also canceled their events at Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus outbreak.

World one of the biggest events Mobile World Congress will take place in Barcelona on February 24-27 this year. But due to coronavirus threat, tech giants are canceling their attendance. A spokesperson for Facebook said,

“Out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees won’t be attending this year’s Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus. We will continue to collaborate with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts.”

Along with Facebook, AT&T, Sprint, and Intel, other companies including Amazon, Cisco, F5 Networks, LG, Nvidia, Sony, and many others have already declared that they won’t be joining the event.

Health and safety measures

GSMA stated that additional measures being put in place for the event. Such as:

All travelers from the Hubei province will not be permitted access to the event.

All travelers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event .

Temperature screening will be implemented.

Attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected.

GSMA also announced that there will be onsite medical support, increased cleaning and disinfection program across all high-volume touchpoints, availability of sanitizing and disinfection materials for public use, awareness and training to all staff on standard personal preventative measures, and public health guidelines and advice communication to Barcelona hotels, public and private transport, restaurants and catering outlets, retail, etc.