WHMCS‘s new WHMCS Mobile App provides our users with a modern mobile experience and allows them to manage their WHMCS powered business from mobile devices. The new app can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. The company also announced that the new apps are being made available freely under a Technical Preview release to allow as many users as possible to download, try out the apps, and provide their feedback.

Preview version

The preview version of the app includes support ticket related functionality only but additional functionality will also be available during the course of the preview period. The current iWHMCS and aWHMCS apps will remain available for the duration of the testing and can continue to be used alongside the new apps. Matt Pugh, CEO of WHMCS said,

“Our mission here at WHMCS is to help our customers automate their business and help them to be successful. For some time now, our mobile app experience has been something we’ve wanted to improve, and I’m confident that with the new app, we have the platform to deliver a much richer and more complete user experience for users of WHMCS, wherever they choose to work from.”