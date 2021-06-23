Global SaaS platform, Wix, launched its native mobile app for customers to order food and make reservations with any restaurant on the Wix Restaurants platform. The app aims to help restaurant owners adapt to the shift to mobile.

Seamless engagement with customers

Wix also stated that restaurant owners have automatic access to Dine by Wix, a customized app tailored to needs. With the app, customers can place orders for pick up or delivery and make reservations. It is a foundation for enhanced customer experiences integrated into the Wix Restaurants platform, including loyalty programs, offers, reservations, and more.

Customers will be able to benefit from the app’s live chat, direct call, automatic reservation reminder, order history, persistent login for quick access, and saved payment methods capabilities. The app comes at no additional cost for Wix users and customers. Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix said,

“By expanding the Wix Restaurant offering to mobile, we’re empowering restaurant owners to get in touch with their customers directly with no middle man, completely commission free. Dine by Wix gives restaurants a competitive edge, providing a direct sales channel to customers, ultimately leading to increased loyalty and repeat sales. We look forward to continuing adding value to restaurant businesses built on Wix.”

